HRT Financial LP Increases Holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.62% of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFEN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 248.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 24.8% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 21,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 16.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 71.7% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 48,129 shares during the period.

Shares of DFEN stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $26.97.

