HRT Financial LP Invests $1.98 Million in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.06% of Avista as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Avista by 447.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Avista by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

AVA opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.64. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

In other Avista news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.