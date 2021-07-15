HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.42% of Arcimoto at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 160,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FUV shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.65 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.20. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

