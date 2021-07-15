HRT Financial LP Purchases 64,094 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

HRT Financial LP raised its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 341.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,094 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.06% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 112,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO stock opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.