HSBC Reiterates Hold Rating for Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

KGFHY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,123. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

