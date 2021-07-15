Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.13% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,220,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,199 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,740 shares during the period. Northwood Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,694,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,100 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

