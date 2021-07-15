Humanscape Price Tops $0.0877 (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. Humanscape has a market cap of $46.79 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for about $0.0877 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.60 or 0.00873195 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 533,384,635 coins. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

