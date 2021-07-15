HUNT Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $29.30 million and approximately $15.24 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000839 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00050132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.73 or 0.00855632 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

