Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,657 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Huntsman worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Huntsman by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Huntsman by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 76.53%.

In other Huntsman news, VP Randy W. Wright sold 42,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,237,032.29. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.