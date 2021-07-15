Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) COO Sells $97,460.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) COO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,772 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $97,460.00.

Shares of HURN opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,891,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $22,998,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 83,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after buying an additional 74,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $3,053,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

