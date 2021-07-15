Hush Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hush has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. Hush has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $404.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.12 or 0.00317573 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00126298 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00169123 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003042 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

