Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $172,673,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,666,000 after acquiring an additional 39,646 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $48,482,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $32,899,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 387,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In related news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $77.63 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.