Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading 2.4% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 7,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,193,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Specifically, major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson bought 27,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $176,384.00. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,472,856 shares in the company, valued at $401,608,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,500 shares of company stock worth $6,032,625. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Hyliion by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyliion by 697.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 567,243 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Hyliion during the first quarter worth about $2,417,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion during the first quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

