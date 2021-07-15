Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Tops $0.0204

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $644,709.98 and $1,211.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00040917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00115044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00148449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,225.02 or 1.00087031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

