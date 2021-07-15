HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Up 21.1% Over Last 7 Days

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and $7,459.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00049449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.33 or 0.00848937 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,605,192 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.