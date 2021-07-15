I/O Coin One Day Volume Tops $614.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $614.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0731 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,987,210 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

