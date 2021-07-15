Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IBDRY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 80,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,229. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

