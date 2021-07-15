IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Short Interest Down 80.3% in June

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

IBIBF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.23. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654. IBI Group has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on IBI Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

