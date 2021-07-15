Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Market Cap Hits $3.63 Million

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $11,706.84 or 0.36656645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and $13,558.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00041349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00110582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00149492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,915.70 or 0.99934950 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003115 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

