Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 220.80 ($2.88).

IBST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

IBST stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.77) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 221.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £868.31 million and a PE ratio of -31.21. Ibstock has a 52-week low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

