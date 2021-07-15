ichi.farm Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00041598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00115706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00147861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,640.71 or 0.99999722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.86 or 0.01010905 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

