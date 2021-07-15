ICHI (ICHI) One Day Volume Hits $2.88 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 11% lower against the dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $9.70 million and $2.88 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00009478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00041327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00110975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00149738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,902.21 or 1.00021222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,209,714 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.