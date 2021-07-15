ICHI Price Tops $2.96 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, ICHI has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $9.49 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00009340 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00040805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00113334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00151307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,709.20 or 1.00020272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.64 or 0.00979847 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,205,668 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.