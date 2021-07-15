ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ICON Public were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in ICON Public by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 51.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 32.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in ICON Public by 4.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $210.70 on Thursday. ICON Public Limited has a 1 year low of $168.76 and a 1 year high of $234.22. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. On average, analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.18.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

