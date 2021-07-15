IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Declares $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

IDACORP has raised its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

IDA stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.43. 311,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,766. IDACORP has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

