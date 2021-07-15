IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of IGM Biosciences worth $10,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 23.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 9,245.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,156,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,179 shares of company stock valued at $470,187 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IGMS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $79.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of -1.26. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

