IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.22.

IGIFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $37.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.8522 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

