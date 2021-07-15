iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IHRT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,268. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

