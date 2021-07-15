IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Up 129.4% in June

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the June 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAC by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of IMAC from $3.10 to $2.35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,943. IMAC has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. IMAC had a negative net margin of 41.83% and a negative return on equity of 56.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that IMAC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

