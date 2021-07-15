ImageCash 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.00 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCash has a total market cap of $37,257.62 and $8.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00041521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00114901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00147896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,778.75 or 1.00150290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.84 or 0.01001659 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

