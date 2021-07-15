IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.75% of IMAX worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in IMAX by 11,150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie raised their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.01.

In other news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX opened at $17.91 on Thursday. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. As a group, analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

