Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.11% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,797,000 after buying an additional 1,764,240 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,323,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,517,000 after purchasing an additional 172,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,905,000 after purchasing an additional 288,761 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 436,794 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $19.43 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

IRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.