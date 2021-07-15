Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.
Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $19.43 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
