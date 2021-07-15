Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $19.43 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

