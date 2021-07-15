Indorse Token (IND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17,277.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Indorse Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Indorse Token has a market cap of $551,737.77 and approximately $17,277.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00050659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $276.90 or 0.00866975 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Indorse Token (IND) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

