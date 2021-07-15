Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2,665,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

