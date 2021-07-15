Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 108,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,669,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INFN shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 952,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 21,063 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

