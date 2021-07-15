Infinitecoin Achieves Market Cap of $12.23 Million (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $12.23 million and $72.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.