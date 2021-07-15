Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Infosys updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

INFY stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.84.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.