Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Trading Up 0.1%

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA)’s share price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.59 and last traded at $27.59. Approximately 402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBJA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

