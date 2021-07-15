Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) vs. BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Head to Head Survey

Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

This table compares Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs and BellRing Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands $988.30 million 1.28 $23.50 million $0.61 52.31

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs and BellRing Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs 0 0 0 0 N/A BellRing Brands 0 1 9 0 2.90

BellRing Brands has a consensus target price of $30.64, suggesting a potential downside of 3.99%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs.

Profitability

This table compares Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands 2.06% -1.22% 4.30%

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd., operates as a pet food company in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines. The company sells its products to retail partners and distributors in specialty channels, including national pet superstore chains, regional pet store chains, neighborhood pet stores, farm and feed stores, e-commerce retailers, military outlets, hardware stores, and veterinary clinics and hospitals. Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wilton, Connecticut.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.