Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) Position Decreased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UJAN. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 233.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000.

Shares of UJAN opened at $31.07 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $31.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87.

