Insider Buying: 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Rohan Palekar bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $117,880.00.
NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.68. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $42.36.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.
About 89bio
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
