Insider Buying: 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Rohan Palekar bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $117,880.00.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.68. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 89bio by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 26,486 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

