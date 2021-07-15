Insider Buying: Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) CEO Michael Mathews purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ASPU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. 6,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,730. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 95,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aspen Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aspen Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aspen Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Group by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASPU shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

