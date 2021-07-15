Insider Buying: Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) CFO Buys 12,044 Shares of Stock

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) CFO Paul Ginocchio acquired 12,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $61,183.52.

Paul Ginocchio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Augmedix alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Paul Ginocchio acquired 12,600 shares of Augmedix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Augmedix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.