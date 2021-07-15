Insider Buying: Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) CFO Buys 12,044 Shares of Stock

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) CFO Paul Ginocchio acquired 12,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $61,183.52.
Paul Ginocchio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Paul Ginocchio acquired 12,600 shares of Augmedix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Augmedix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.00.
About Augmedix
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.
