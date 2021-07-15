Insider Buying: CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $12,900.00.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.58. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CalAmp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.