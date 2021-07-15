Insider Buying: FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Buys 135,468 Shares of Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 135,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $1,757,019.96. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,467,900.00.

NYSE:FST traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 49,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,892. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FST. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

