Insider Buying: GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Major Shareholder Acquires 299,102 Shares of Stock

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L bought 299,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $3,143,562.02. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million. On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,528,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $7,539,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GCMG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

