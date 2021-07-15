Insider Buying: Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) COO Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) COO Christopher R. Barker acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

GBCS opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64. Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.74.

Global Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc (the ÂCompanyÂ or ÂGlobalÂ) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. The Company's focus has partially shifted from leasing nursing home assets to independent operators toward owning and operating its real estate assets itself.

