Insider Buying: Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) COO Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) COO Christopher R. Barker acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.
GBCS opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64. Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.74.
Global Healthcare REIT Company Profile
