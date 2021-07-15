Insider Buying: Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Acquires 325,500 Shares of Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton purchased 325,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$53,479.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,048,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,101,347.41.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Antonio Canton purchased 260,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$45,587.50.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Antonio Canton purchased 225,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$29,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Antonio Canton purchased 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$240.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Antonio Canton purchased 52,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$5,980.00.

GRC stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.18. 152,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,231. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$43.65 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.30 price target on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

