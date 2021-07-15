Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $159,500.00.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, David Golub purchased 4,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $77,966.88.

On Tuesday, July 6th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00.

On Friday, June 18th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $154,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $78,300.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $157,200.00.

On Monday, June 7th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $32,020.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00.

On Monday, May 24th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00.

On Friday, May 21st, David Golub bought 4,677 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $72,353.19.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $16.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

